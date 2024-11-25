Lancaster theatre and city fashion store join forces to celebrate festive season

As the festive season approaches, Lancaster’s beloved independent fashion boutique Renes reflects on a year of transformation and success, eagerly anticipating its monumental 70th anniversary in 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Renes has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to the fashion industry, earning three prestigious nominations at Boutique Magazine’s ‘Star Awards,’ including Fashion Independent of the Year, Store

Design of the Year, and Independent Employer of the Year.

Team member Jody West was also named a runner-up for Independent Employee of the Year at the Lancaster BID Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast of Lancaster Footlights’ annual Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington and His Cat, visited Renes to film their festive promotion.

Renes’ owner Tiffany Moore expressed her pride in the accomplishments, saying: “We are delighted that our Lancaster business has been recognised by our industry peers from across the country.

"The Renes team works hard every day to create a memorable shopping experience, and receiving this recognition means so much to us as we approach our 70th year on the high street.”

To celebrate the holiday season, Renes will host its annual Christmas event on Thursday November 28, celebrating all things that sparkle and shine.

The event promises glitz and glam, featuring Joseph Ribkoff as well as gift inspiration, with models showcasing Renes’ stunning collections and live performances by two talented local singers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renes has long been a pillar of the Lancaster retail community, offering a personalised shopping experience, particularly popular during the festive period amongst men seeking unique gifts for loved ones.

Renes continues to draw a loyal following for its stylish, high-quality fashion and exceptional customer care.

A festive collaboration with Lancaster Footlights and Grand Theatre this holiday season marks the third year of collaboration between Lancaster Footlights and Grand Theatre, and Renes Fashion. Last weekend, the cast of Lancaster Footlights’ annual Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington and His Cat, visited Renes to film their festive promotion.

Dame Dolly Dumpling and Idle Jane from the panto tried on outfits and helped showcase the boutique’s incredible products, promoting both the panto and the local business in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renes has always supported the Grand Theatre, sharing promotions and events at every opportunity. Panto season provides a special occasion for the theatre to give back to Renes by using the shop and its beautiful fashion to highlight the outstanding products available while promoting the upcoming festive production.

Lancaster Footlights’ panto is set to be bigger and better than ever this year, following a record-breaking attendance last year. Tickets are selling quickly, so audiences are encouraged to book soon via the Grand Theatre website at www.lancastergrand.co.uk or on 01524 64695.

To build on the success of last year’s relaxed performance, Lancaster Grand Theatre has also produced a visual story to accompany the relaxed performance, which is available for download on the Grand website.