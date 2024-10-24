Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An engineer at Heysham power stations has been named the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s technician winner.

Joseph Macari, 29, is an electrical biased engineer at Heysham 1 Nuclear Power Station, where he has worked for 12 years in various roles, progressing from apprentice to electrical engineer.

For his dissertation, he identified a problem with obsolete protection relays. Using the coding and electronics skills developed during the course, and his technical knowledge gained during his career, he designed, built and tested an innovative, low-cost electronic solution that improves on reliability and efficiency.

Joseph is a keen STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – ambassador and has helped provide tours around the power station for adults and children interested in STEM careers.

He said: “I can’t believe I’ve won this award! I feel very honoured, especially considering there were so many great finalists. It’s a day I will never forget.”

The IET Achievement Awards exist to recognise individuals from all over the world who have made exceptional contributions to the advancement of engineering, technology and science in any sector. This can be through research and development in their respective technical field or through their leadership of an enterprise.

IET president Warren East praised Isaac for exemplifying engineering excellence through passion and drive. He said: “Through his work, passion, and drive, Joseph has clearly demonstrated engineering excellence. I’d like to congratulate him on receiving this prestigious accolade.

“These awards are all about celebrating the incredible talent within engineering and technology and recognising those who have made a real impact in their industry. The standard of entries this year was extremely high. I wish all our winners and finalists the best of luck in their careers and hope they continue to have a positive impact in engineering a better world for us all.”

The Achievement Awards are part of the IET’s Awards and Scholarships programme, which celebrate excellence and research in the sector and encourage the next generation of engineers and technicians. All IET awards seek to inspire and reward engineering excellence, including apprentices at the start of their careers, through to reputable, established professional engineers and technicians.

Find out more about the IET Achievement Awards at www.theiet.org/achievement