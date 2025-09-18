Lancaster tech skills and learning organisation hosts electech fun day

Tech training and outreach organisation Tech Lancaster will be hosting a hands-on electech day as part of a wider Make UK National Manufacturing Day celebration happening nationwide on Thursday September 25.

As part of the annual celebrations, Tech Lancaster, supported by Lancaster City Council and the UK Government, wants to invite the public to come along to the event at The Storey.

There will be opportunities to get hands-on with building electronics, robots, learning to code and Micro:bits in this fun packed day about all things electech.

The day of activities runs from 10am to 6pm.

Local companies will also be exhibiting what goes on behind the scenes in electech companies, with careers advice and more information on Tech Lancaster’s pioneering skills bootcamp for adult learning programmes and planned future programmes for young people.

Tech Lancaster have pioneered skills, learning and outreach in electech in the Lancaster district, and have expanded operations to cover the whole of the United Kingdom as part of UK Government Skills for Life programmes to upskill and reskill high priority jobs.

‘Electech’ encompasses designing and manufacturing technology involving electronics, motors, sensors, embedded systems, and software coding, among other specialisations.

The products developed within this sector are increasingly integral to daily life as society’s reliance on technology grows.

The Tech Lancaster event takes place at The Storey on September 25.

The electech industry continues to grow in the UK, and in particular the Lancaster district has a particularly buoyant electech sector, including companies involved in the design and manufacturing of a wide range of technologies – from consumer electronics and AI to nuclear and defence technologies.

To register for a free ticket visit http://techlancaster-nmd2025.eventbrite.co.uk or to learn more visit www.tech-lancaster.org.uk/nmd2025 or www.facebook.com/techlancasteruk