Lancaster tech hub when businesses support each other to succeed

Just a five-minute walk from Lancaster city centre, within White Cross Business Park, you will find Fraser House Hub – a bustling contemporary co-working space for tech, digital and creative businesses, startups and entrepreneurs.

Established by Lancashire County Council in 2021, and awarded 'Highly Commended Tech Hub of the Year' in 2024 by Prolific North, Fraser House’s success has been built on member businesses supporting each other – and working together – to drive commercial growth.

The Hub’s community activity is underpinned and facilitated by a programme of workshops and advice clinics. Covering everything from coding, AI, coaching to accounting and business development, these sessions not only help to equip members with new skills, they enable them to network and share ideas.

Fraser House also plays a key role in helping businesses access funding, and hosts regular events focused on investment readiness and early-stage finance.

A recent tech lunch held at Fraser House.

A recent survey of Fraser House members highlights this strategy is working. Of the 67 per cent who had successfully scaled their businesses since being based at Fraser House, 65 per cent stated they had collaborated with other members in the process.

Financial education company Munny is one company that has directly benefited from Fraser House’s collaborative values.

Andy Lang, Munny’s founder and managing director, said: “There’s an incredibly supportive peer-to-peer culture throughout the building, and members really want each other to do well. My business has definitely grown because of that spirit of partnership.”

In addition to offering a range of flexible workspaces and social areas, Fraser House features a lecture theatre, a podcasting suite, and high quality meeting rooms (which are available to hire for non-members).

It also has a range of membership plans to choose from, from five days access per month to having a full-time dedicated desk.

So, if you are a digital or tech founder or freelancer seeking a connected, high tech and collaborative workspace in the very heart of Lancaster, Fraser House is the perfect location.

To find out more, you can follow and message the friendly Fraser House team on LinkedIn, or alternatively contact them online via www.fraserhousehub.co.uk