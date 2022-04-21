Lancaster tech firm to hold drop-in careers support session

Following on from their success last year with electech skills bootcamps, Tech Lancaster is running an afternoon drop-in session at The Storey in Meeting House Lane this Saturday, April 23.

The event, which is on between noon and 6pm, is aimed at helping those interested in careers in technology and manufacturing to understand the opportunities available in electech, particularly around power electronics machines and drives (PEMD).

The event is open to all ages and levels of ability for those thinking about a new career or change of job role.

Tech Lancaster is running an afternoon drop-in session at The Storey in Meeting House Lane this Saturday, April 23.

You can register your interest at www.e-power.org.uk/dropin or ask at The Storey.

Tech Lancaster is working in partnership with the InnovateUK as part of its £4.5m Driving the Electric Revolution challenge to highlight the region's expertise in electech and PEMD, which will be key to the electrification of transport.

This includes the design and manufacture of electric vehicles and subcomponents, wind turbine systems, robotics, industrial drives and related technologies, which are key to reaching climate change Net Zero targets faster.

There are currently skills gaps at all levels and jobs in PEMD are in huge demand across the UK.

Tech Lancaster’s E-Power event could open a door for people interested in getting into the industry, connecting them with companies in the region that are recruiting in this important sector.

The E-Power event on Saturday will include the chance to talk to Tech Lancaster and industry representatives who can help attendees learn more about the roles and opportunities available.

There will also be hands-on exhibits to try out, as well as career guidance and signposting to bootcamps, college and university courses, including scholarships and bursaries.

The event is supported by InnovateUK, Lancaster City Council and other industrial partners.

Following on from its Electronics Skills Programme last year, Tech Lancaster aims to run further 12-week intensive Skills Bootcamps later in the year focusing on electech with PEMD.