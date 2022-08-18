Lancaster tech firm launches new round of free electronics bootcamps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from its successful 2021 skills bootcamp, part of a national pilot programme for the government, Tech Lancaster is running further 'blended' online/offline intensive skills programmes over 12 weeks to help participants gain key skills in electech and electronics.

This helps participants quickly find new or improved careers in local design and manufacturing companies with skills shortages. Those who complete the Skills Bootcamp are guaranteed an interview with a local employer.

Upcoming Skills Bootcamps also feature specialist learning in the Internet of Things, Power Electronics, and Hardware/Industrial Cyber - all with a practical hands-on focus.

A Tech Lancaster training workshop.

Tech Lancaster was formed in 2020, and its pilot skills bootcamp was heavily oversubscribed, helping more than 40 participants progress to new or improved jobs in electronics design and manufacturing companies.

It also strengthened collaboration between local companies and helped lay the foundations for the formation of the Electech Innovation Cluster, which now has more than 22 member companies.

No previous experience is necessary but the team is looking to find participants with a good technical or practical aptitude.

The free courses are perfect for people who like taking things apart and have a methodical, practical approach to problem solving - key traits needed for electech careers. Tech Lancaster would especially like to reach people who have never considered a career in electronics as well as people already working in technical jobs that would like to upskill into a new area.

An electronics design engineer creating a printed circuit board.

To join you must live in Lancashire, be 19+ (including those who are retired and looking for re-employment) and could commit to a 12-week programme with a minimum of 60 hours of flexible learning (including evenings).

Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox, Lancaster City Council cabinet member for sustainable economic prosperity, said: “Tech Lancaster is an exciting skills development opportunity for all, supported by highly innovative locally-based companies which can inspire and facilitate people to pursue rewarding careers.

"After the success of their first bootcamp, Tech Lancaster is continuing its groundbreaking work, leading the UK nationally in electronics training, with a special focus on green cleantech and power technologies - both of which are hugely important on the way to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

"I have been very keen to support Tech Lancaster from the start: building a high-skill economy in key high growth areas is vital to boost inward investment, well paid job creation and sustainable economic recovery in the area.”

Learn to build a circuit board in a training workshop.

Craig Smith, managing director of Lancaster-based Mazuma Mobile, said: “Electech skills are key to our business success, and we are very excited about the prospect of this new Tech Lancaster bootcamp. It will provide opportunities for people in Lancashire to get a foothold in the industry by gaining valuable skills for free.”

"Our electronics repair teams require specialist practical abilities to help repair and refurbish consumer electronics and we are confident Tech Lancaster can help meet our recruitment needs as we expand in the coming months.”

The latest Skills Bootcamps have been developed in conjunction with some of the most innovative businesses in the area including LiNa Energy, NanoSUN, Entrust Microgrid, Mazuma Mobile, NHT Electronics and Milliamp Technologies and are supported by the Department of Education via Lancashire LEP. Tech Lancaster is also looking for further industry partners with skills shortages to help further build Skills Bootcamps.

Registration closes in a few weeks time - to learn more and register for this unique free learning experience which could lead to a new or improved career in electech and electronics visit www.tech-lancaster.org.uk and click 'Apply Here'.

A Tech Lancaster online guided lab with a tutor.

Tech Lancaster was created in 2020 to tackle a shortage of technicians and engineers in the electech/electonics sector around the Lancaster district.

It brought together a number of local companies to understand their skills needs, and won the opportunity to lead the way nationally as part of a UK Government skills bootcamps pilot programme - a new way of intensive learning in priority sectors across the UK.

The pilot Skills Bootcamp in Electech (Electronics) was a great success even with the challenge of undertaking it during the height of the covid pandemic and it facilitated over 40 people to change careers into the electronics sector or upskill in their current role.