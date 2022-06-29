Lancaster sustainability firm blooms after Rosebud loan

TBL Services, based at Lancaster University, has also increased its headcount from two to 11 since receiving the loan in early 2020.

The consultancy was established in 2017 and is led by Colin Curtis, formerly head of sustainability at a multinational firm.

Colin said: “Our aim is not about generating profits, it’s about increasing employment. We want to launch more services and we’re looking at additional expansion into the US. We are going to do that by working in partnership with customers and their suppliers.”

From left: Chloe Hampton, Colin Curtis, Jonathan Nelson, Shaun Turner from TBL Services, based at Lancaster University.

Rosebud is owned by Lancashire County Developments Ltd (LCDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lancashire County Council. It aims to support the growth of Lancashire businesses and the local economy, offering loans between £10,000 and £300,000 as well as high-quality business support.

Since receiving the loan, TBL has increased its employees to 11 and is continuing to grow its client base. The company has worked with well-known national companies including Skipton Building Society and Peel Land and Property.

Its turnover has grown from £77,000 in 2019 to £337,000 and the company expects to turn over £500,000 this year.

“We grew throughout the pandemic and we are continuing growing nicely, the loan from Rosebud has contributed to that,” added Colin. “We have worked with all sizes of business from small companies to multinational organisations. We are also B-Corp accredited.”

County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change, Lancashire County Council, said: “Lancashire County Council’s support for TBL will not only help it to grow, increasing local employment and wealth, but also help organisations across the world to improve their positive contribution to the planet. That is something I’m very proud of.”

Jonathan Nelson, senior loan manager, Rosebud, said: “TBL is seeing strong growth while making a positive difference to the planet and Rosebud is pleased to contribute to its expansion."