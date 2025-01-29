Lancaster Spirits Co. launches Founders Reserve memberships & access to ‘Still In Cask’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Lancaster Spirits Co. has introduced a whisky club which allows whisky enthusiasts to enjoy Lancastrian single malt drawn from some of the very first casks filled by one of the most forward-thinking and innovative distilleries in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LSCo has created three levels of membership for ‘Founders Reserve’: an entry-level membership, alongside a five-year and a 10-year bottle membership, which entitle the members to bottles of the distillery’s maturing spirit as it develops into a single malt whisky.

The three Founders Reserve membership levels are:

Discovery Founders Reserve: a life-long membership to an exclusive community of whisky enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned whisky connoisseur or an adventurous beginner, this club offers a unique opportunity to connect with the distillery and the people who produce its spirits. Each member receives a welcome pack containing a 50cl bottle of new-make spirit, a bespoke LSCo Glencairn glass and an exclusive membership card. As well as several other benefits including a Distillery Tour voucher for one, exclusive discount on all future purchases and access to exclusive LSCo Limited Edition Single Malt releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Pateman, Commercial Manager, Lancaster Spirits Company.

Gold Founders Reserve: this membership offers the same introductory benefits as the Discovery Founders Reserve, along with an exclusive opportunity to experience LSCo’s Single Malt as it matures over the years. Members will receive a total of five 70cl bottles of Single Malt, with one bottle delivered each year from 2025 to 2029.

In addition to this, Gold Founders Reserve members will also have access to exclusive bottlings and be among the first to be notified of new releases. They will also enjoy special behind-the-scenes experiences, including whisky tastings and meet-the-maker events.

Platinum Membership Reserve: offers the same introductory benefits as the Discovery Founders Reserve, along with an exclusive opportunity to experience LSCo’s Single Malt as it matures over the years. Members will receive a total of 10 bottles (70cl each) of Single Malt, with one bottle delivered each year from 2025 to 2034, inclusive.

In addition, Platinum Reserve members will also have access to exclusive bottlings and will be the first to know about new releases. They will also enjoy access to several behind-the-scenes experiences, including whisky tastings, meet-the-maker events, and exclusive chef dinners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Spirits Company Founders Reserve

Christopher Pateman, commercial manager at LSCo, said: “The launch of our Founders’ Reserve is a relatively accessible way of introducing whisky enthusiasts to sample our signature new-make spirit as it matures in cask into an exquisitely flavoured English single malt whisky.

"Our distiller, Joan, has taken great care to develop the flavour profiles of our spirit. By using our 200-year-old brewers' yeast, a selection of carefully chosen malts along with water from our very own aquifer and a choice selection of casks, our single malt promises to be complex with distinctly different flavour profiles as they continue to mature. We also have our Discovery Membership available for those looking to take a first step into our whisky-making journey.”

Entry to the Lancaster Spirits Co Founders’ Reserve Club is open now, more information can be found at https://lancasterspirits.co.uk/

For those not wishing to commit to the Founders Reserve but are still keen to be among the first to sample LSCo’s Single Malt the distillery is also offering whisky connoisseurs the opportunity to access Still in Cask, an exciting platform which enables whisky fans to pre-order bottles of maturing Single Malt whilst it's Still in Cask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Spirits Company Whisky Still Constance

Providing the perfect opportunity to secure a bottle of Cask #39 which is the very first Single Malt developed in a beautifully seasoned first-fill Pedro Ximenez Sherry Cask filled at Lancaster Spirits Co. This highly-active cask, filled with Lancaster Spirits Co’s. Signature new-make spirit is developing rich, sweet characteristics with hints of ripe sultanas, raisins, and rich treacle, which will develop further until it becomes one of the first Single Cask Whiskies bottled in 2029.

To find out more about purchasing* from Cask #39 visit https://stillincask.com/selections/all/lancy24n0001

*Please note Bottling, Duty & VAT will be payable upon bottling at the prevailing rate.

The Lancaster Spirits Co. also produces a selection of multi-award-winning gins and vodkas.

To find out more about LSCO’s range of spirits or join one of their distillery tours visit: https://lancasterspirits.co.uk