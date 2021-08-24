Lancaster solicitor retires after 40 year career
Local solicitor and former partner at Holdens Solicitors, Peter Rutherford, has retired following a 40 year career dedicated to the firm and the community of Lancaster.
Joining when the firm was Holden & Wilsons in 1980, Peter began as a trainee solicitor, qualifying in 1982, and quickly becoming partner in 1984.
Peter’s career was committed to making legal services accessible to all. He undertook a wide range of work over the years, including support to local businesses – some of which have now grown to be globally recognised – commercial and domestic conveyancing, wills and probate, personal injury, employment, and mental health.
Outside of the firm, Peter dedicated 30 years to the Lancaster Abbeyfield Society as treasurer. The Lancaster Abbeyfield Society runs Chirnside House care home in Scotforth, providing elderly people with support and care in later life on a not-for-profit basis.
Peter said: “It has been a 40 year career supporting the life and work of my clients. It has been a privilege to work with and for so many wonderful people over the years, and I will always be grateful and thankful to all the clients who trusted me to represent over the past four decades.”