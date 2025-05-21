Lancaster shop's bid to sell alcohol from 7am to 11pm prompts city centre concerns

A bid to allow a Lancaster shop to sell alcohol from 7am to 11pm, seven days a week, has raised concerns about nuisance, litter, anti-social behaviour and homeless people in the city centre.

An application for the Lune Bargains grocery store at 2 New Street has been submitted to Lancaster City Council, seeking a licence to sell alcohol.

Singhandkumar Ltd, based in Greater Manchester, has been asked to attend a meeting of the city counci’s licensing sub-committee, which will consider the application on Thursday.

The written application form names the shop as ‘Luna’ Bargains but appears to refer to Lune Bargains.

There are no objections from authorities such as the police, but two objectors have written to city council with concerns.

One states: “The sale of alcohol from 7am to 11pm will encourage increased alcohol consumption in the city centre, even though it may be in alleys. It will also encourage anti-social behaviour.

“As alcohol consumption is prohibited outdoors in the city centre, and this is predominantly a commercial area, not residential, it will encourage drinking in alleys and increase public nuisance with litter.”

The objector may be to referring to Lancaster’s pubic space protection orders, which the city council has put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour and other issues in parts of Lancaster and Morecambe.

Another objector stated: “There is already increased littering in the alleys next to the shop. There is rubbish including bottles, drink cans and food containers in Back Sun Street and around the steps at the rear of the China Street car park. Also a commercial glass bin was tipped over, seemingly to find any alcohol, and there was an incident of human faeces in the alley behind the Sun Hotel.

“The steps outside The Cornerhouse on the corner of New Street and Church Street, opposite the applcant’s premises, appear to be regularly used by homeless people. There is already enough provision with a shop on the corner of Church Street and Cheapside, Tesco Express on King Street and Sainbury’s on Cable Street.”

However, the applicant, Singhandkumar Ltd, says a CCTV system is already installed at the shop and it lists steps it will take including an incident book, signs and other measures to prevent or tackle any problems.

The company also states that Harpreet Singh, of Henrietta Street, Manchester, will be the designated premises supervisor, if the off-licence is granted.

He already holds a personal licence issued by Trafford Council in Greater Manchester, according to the application.

The application will be considered on Thursday May 22 at Morecambe Town Hall, starting at 10.30am.