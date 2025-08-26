Lancaster shop which supports dementia research hits £100k fundraising milestone
£100,000 has been donated to research at Lancaster University.
Linda, who opened the shop almost seven years ago, said: "I never imagined when we opened the shop that we would be celebrating such a milestone.
“The shop is unique in that it is the only independent high street store raising funds specially for dementia research in the country.
"We now have a team of more than 20 volunteers who help the manager with the day to day running of the shop.
"All the volunteers are very committed to the cause, many having personal experience of this illness.
“We receive fantastic donations brought into the shop daily and also offer a collection service for larger items.
“As well as fundraising we are passionate about the community element of the shop. We have close links with the Bay Information Hub which meets once a month and offers advice and guidance for anyone with a neurological condition/ diagnosis.”
More information about the hub can be found at https://www.bayhub.org.uk/
“We also support freshers Young Onset Cafe founded by Fiona and Andy, who meet on the last Wednesday of each month for a social evening together with information sharing,” Linda added.
Linda set up the shop and opened it on October 27 2018 in memory of her mum, Sheila.
Sheila lived with Alzheimer’s for 10 years and Linda always says: “If we find a cure that will prevent other families going through what we experienced then it has been very worthwhile.”
If you would like to support the charity further by donating or volunteering, they can be contacted on 01524 846210 or by email at [email protected]
Linda added: “We look forward to being able to donate more and more money to the research thanks to the support of our amazing customers and donors.”
Defying dementia is raising funds for and awareness of dementia research in Lancaster University’s Division of Biomedical Sciences.
They were established in an effort to contribute, at a local level, to the development of drugs and identification of drug targets for the treatment of dementia.