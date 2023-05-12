Lancaster shop owner's plea as he fears for the future of city businesses

Paul Cusimano, who owns Joseph & Co menswear shop in Cheapside, also made a plea to the city council to look at ways to help struggling businesses to survive.

Paul voiced his concerns on his 'Totally Local Lancaster' Facebook page following a post by fellow city centre shop Viva Interiors, who said they feared for the future of their long-standing business.

"Next month, we at Viva Interiors will celebrate our 27th anniversary," they said.

Lancaster city centre.

"27 years of business, bringing unique and wonderful interiors products to Lancaster.

"Sadly, we fear we will not make it to see 28 if things continue on the track we are currently on.

"It is utterly heartbreaking to see the business we have poured our hearts, lives and souls into falling to the ground after making it through so many previous struggles.

"These are very uncertain times for so many small independent businesses and in a city like Lancaster, they are the life blood of the high street.

"It’s true what they say, use them or lose them. Your high street needs you."

Paul said this was the worst time he had seen for retail in his 40 years' experience.

"During this time I have witnessed the effects of the recession of the late eighties/early nineties, and the financial crash of the late noughties," he said.

"Lancaster's businesses were badly hit by the 20 months of United Utility works in 2013/14 which was swiftly followed by the flooding of Storm Desmond in 2015.

"March 2020, the country, and most of the world, was ground to a halt by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Over the past 12 months, a challenge has been gradually manifesting that is affecting us all, as individuals, as businesses and as a community - the financial crisis.

"This, in my opinion, will be the worst economic challenge since the Second World War, yet nothing is being done to combat it.

"All business sectors are struggling with huge increases in costs and lower turnovers because our patrons are also being hit hard in the pocket, so a double whammy!"

Paul praised Viva Interiors for their "bravery" in going public with their concerns.

"On Wednesday, Viva Interiors were brave enough to publicly state the precarious position that they now find themselves in," he said.

"This immediately led to others reinforcing the fact that this is indicative of the future of many of our loved independent businesses, and I have absolutely no doubt that the multiples are also on a knife edge.

"Is this the end of the 'high street'? Will we be sat around in 20 years reminiscing fondly about what it was like to go shopping, in shops, where you could look at things, try things on, and receive great advice and customer service?"

Paul went on to ask the city council to help protect the future of our local shops.

"My continued plea to our council, both officers and members, is to look at finding ways to help the businesses as there is no coming back for city centres once they're gone," he said.

"City centres have become the social hubs following the demise of the local pub. They have become a social necessity, we are social creatures, and this was underlined like never before during the pandemic. Social isolation leads to many issues.