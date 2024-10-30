Lancaster shop given 12-month licence despite illegal vapes, tobacco and immigration breaches

A Lancaster off-licence has been granted a licence to sell alcohol despite illegal vapes and tobacco being found there, and reports of an illegal worker.

Lancaster Mini-Market, at 71 Bowerham Road, has been awarded a 12-month premises licence by Lancaster City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

But councillors warned applicant Hawbash Shorsh Hamza that any more breaches could lead to the licence being revoked.

Mr Hamza wanted a premises licence to sell alcohol from 7am until midnight, seven days a week, which has been granted.

But Lancashire trading standards officers found 129 non-compliant vapes under the shop counter, 67 non-compliant vapes in a storeroom box and 31 packs of illegal tobacco and cigarettes under the shop counter this summer.

Furthermore, Home Office immigration officers said an illegal worker was found there.

Previously, from late March 2022, the shop’s premises licence was held by a company called Lancaster Mini-Market Ltd. But following a visit by authorities this July, checks found the old company was dissolved in January 2024, effectively leaving the current business without a premises licence.

Mr Hamza’s brother was there during the July inspection. He was told there was no current licence to sell alcohol legally so drink had to be be removed from the shelves. The application for a new licence was submitted two days later.

Mr Hamza attended the city council licensing meeting with a representative, Tony Clarke, who read a statement on behalf of Mr Hamza.

He requested that the shop licence be granted for only one year, which would allow licensing and trading standards officers time to review the shop’s compliance.

He apologised for breaches found by trading standards, stating Mr Hamza was not present and blamed previous management for the illegal products.

Councillors granted the 12 month premises license but also highlighted concerns.

Giving their reasons, they stated: “The sub-committee carefully considered all the written information, representations and views. The committee is very concerned about the various non-compliant vapes found under the counter and in a storeroom box, and 31 packs of illegal tobacco and cigarettes under the counter.

“Councillors were also concerned that there was a male working illegally, who was dealt with by immigration officers. The applicant stated the male was his brother and he has made the appropriate application to the Home Office and now has the right to work. The committee has not received any information from immigration officers in relation to this.

“Although the applicant was not present at the inspection, he apologised for what had occurred, stating that the shop manager was responsible for selling the non-compliant vapes and tobacco. He has now taken over control of the premises and instructed a licensing consultant to provide detailed advice to him and employees.

"Since the last inspection, he said the premises has been fully-compliant with all licensing and trading standards laws.

“Should there be any further sale of items in breach of trading standards, issues concerning illegal workers or any other issues which offend any licensing objectives, he should expect the matter to come back for a review where serious consideration would be given to revoking his licence.

“Mr Hamza is also reminded that as the licence is only for a 12 month period. He will have to re-apply for a premises licence.”