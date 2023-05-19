Lancaster security firm recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the best places to work

FGH Security was ranked among the ‘Big Company’ category which includes other leading organisations such as Octopus Energy, BrewDog and Bella Italia.

Founder and managing director Peter Harrison said: “There are over 4,000 organisations operating in the UK security industry and we are proud to be the only security company to feature.

"Looking after our team is our number one value and we are pleased to lead the way in our industry."

Founder and managing director Peter Harrison along with some of the FGH team at the recent Eurovision in Liverpool, where they ran the security operation.

This recognition builds on the firm's long history of employee engagement which includes this competition’s precursor, the Times Top 100 Employers list, and Best Companies certification in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

The Sunday Times partnered with employee-experience platform WorkL to deliver fresh insights into what makes a Best Place to Work.

Using 35 questions from WorkL's employee engagement survey, the awards most accurately monitored employee engagement and wellbeing in the workplace.

Chris Longcroft, EVP Publisher at The Times and The Sunday Times, said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Work awards recognise companies that create a happier and fulfilling working environments for all, by fostering engagement from their teams, yielding great business and performance in return. Wishing all of those companies who made the grade this year many congratulations.”