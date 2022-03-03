Lancaster security firm picked to provide stewards for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The company will use their wealth of experience to provide stewarding services at venues across the West Midlands, including Cannock Chase, Sutton Park, University of Birmingham, Smithfield, West Park in Wolverhampton and St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see around 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete from July 28 until August 8.

As the biggest sporting event ever to be held in the West Midlands, it is expected to attract more than a million spectators to the city and have a global TV audience of 1.5 billion.

FGH Security MD Peter Harrison.

FGH Stewards will be deployed throughout the West Midlands with the purpose of keeping people safe and helping enhance the Games experience for fans and residents alike.

FGH Security’s personalised approach to stewarding will see friendly and approachable team members, actively engaging with visitors to make sure we deliver the very best service.

Managing director Peter Harrison said: “We are excited to be involved with this iconic international sporting event. Being an Official Supplier to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a privilege for us and we will ensure that the spectator experience is second to none. I am also keen to develop a lasting economic benefit for the communities of the West Midlands.

“Subsequently FGH Security have job opportunities available for those who wish to become involved in the Games. These will include the potential for training and qualifications which could lead to further employment post Games.”

Dominic Olliff, director of venues at Birmingham 2022, said: “It’s great to have FGH Security join Birmingham 2022 as an Official Stewarding Provider. FGH security joins us at an exciting time – as anticipation for the start of the Games continues to ramp up, more than a million spectators are expected to visit Birmingham this summer to take in the Games experience.

"With FGH Security’s highly trained stewards on hand to guide and engage, visitors will be in for the very best experience.”