Lancaster’s Lloyds Bank building up for sale

The Lloyds Bank building in Market Street is for sale with a guide price of £750,000, but the bank will continue to operate from the premises.

The freehold for 47/49 Market Street is on the market through commercial estate agents Rightmove, and the sale is being handled by Lancaster’s Fisher Wrathall.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds Bank said that the freehold for the building is up for sale, but the leasehold will remain in place, meaning the bank’s occupation will not be affected.

The property is listed HERE.