Lancaster riverside pub to reopen this summer

The Golden Ball at Snatchems had been closed since the beginning of the Covid pandemic two years ago.

Former owner Stephen Hunt handed over the keys to new owners when he retired earlier this month, and they have now announced it is to open once again.

The holiday pods and cottages at the site are now available to book – and are already booked up until April 22.

The Golden Ball at Snatchems.

And the owners have confirmed that the pub and restaurant will follow by opening its doors around June or July after a refurbishment.

You can contact the pub on Facebook or via its website at http://www.snatchems.co.uk/ to book a pod or holiday cottage.

There has been an inn on the site since the mid-1600s. The main building was built in 1710 with an extension added in 1790.

In early 1910 William Mitchell bought the pub and it has been run as a tenanted house ever since, Mitchells of Lancaster being the landlords.

In early 2010 the last tenants left and the brewery could not find anyone to run the pub so it was closed. Mitchells of Lancaster put the pub up for sale and it was bought in early 2011 by Stephen Hunt, who went on to run the pub with his children Joseph and Nicole for the next 10 years.