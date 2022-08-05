Lancaster riverside pub reopens after summer refurb

The Golden Ball at Snatchems had been closed since the beginning of the Covid pandemic more than two years ago.

Former owner Stephen Hunt handed over the keys to new owners when he retired earlier this year, and they have now announced it is open once again.

The venue has been taken over by local business partners John Fox and Adrian Gravell, who are now keen to make it one of the best in the north west.

The Golden Ball at Snatchems.

The pair have taken on a team of local staff, and are using locally sourced produce in their menu.

John said: “We wanted to invest in the local area and bring something that’s good for everyone. It’s been a tough time recently for people and we want something good for local people.

"We believe the setting is the best in the area and we want this to be the best place in the area for people to visit.”

John said the new team has already gelled together and is equally keen on making the venue the place to be.

The view across the Lune from the Golden Ball.

"It’s a great team of local people who are all looking for the same achievement of making this place one of the best in the north west,” he said.

"We all have the same goal of having a great venue that the people in this area deserve.

"We have already had some great feedback from people.”

The team have plans to bring regular live music to the pub, as well as holding special events for occasions such as Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas.

The beer garden at the Golden Ball.

They also hope to invest further in improving the play area and outside dining area.

Drinks, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and Ye Olde Basket Meals are on offer at the venue until Monday, when a full menu will be on offer.

The holiday pods and cottages at the riverside site are also available to book.

You can contact the pub on Facebook or via its website at http://www.snatchems.co.uk/ to book a pod or holiday cottage.

There has been an inn on the site since the mid-1600s. The main building was built in 1710 with an extension added in 1790.

In early 1910 William Mitchell bought the pub and it has been run as a tenanted house ever since, Mitchells of Lancaster being the landlords.