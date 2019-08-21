Lancaster restaurant launches four new guest bedrooms

A Lancaster restaurant is gearing up to open new guest rooms following a nine-month refurbishment and restoration project.

Quite Simply French (QSF) in St George’s Quay will offer three guest rooms and one suite, which will open on September 30.

Lancaster architects Harrison Pitt were commissioned to design the renovation, Purely Simply Lovely supplied the bathrooms, tiles came from Rees Tiles and Flooring Ltd, metal work from Quay Fabrications, plumbing from Millers Plumbing & Heating, building work by Chris Edmondson Joinery & Building, state of the art lighting by Epixx and Hammond Electrical, painting and decorating by Michael Ellis Painting & Decorating plus branding and marketing by Better with Jam.

QSF owner Robert Mason said: “We are delighted to open Quite Simply French - Fine French Restaurant with Rooms - and lead it into its next chapter.

“We are now taking bookings and look forward to welcoming guests and offering them the most memorable experience in a timeless destination.

“Throughout the restoration and refurbishment, everyone has taken extra special care in preserving the spirit of the property.”

“We believe the appeal of our restaurant with rooms will be the combination of a wonderfully relaxed vibe, an emphasis on great ingredients from the area together with local charm and stylish panache.

“There’s an insider feel that you don’t get at a more formal hotel, and there’s a foodie enthusiasm that wouldn’t be exuded quite as joyfully at a larger enterprise.We want out guests to feel utterly spoiled and very special. Our dedicated team will be offering the familiar, ultimate quality service, everyone associates with Quite Simply French.”

In October, the restaurant will also open its doors for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays.