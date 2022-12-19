Lancaster restaurant goes extra mile as temperatures plummet to help woman with cancer on pre-Christmas night out

The woman's tale was posted on Facebook on Thursday, and has since been inundated with 'likes' and comments.

In the post, the young woman thanks staff at The Cornerhouse in New Street for their help when she was struggling to get a taxi home after a Christmas party.

And she encouraged people to support the restaurant, saying she will “never forget” their kindness.

Pictured from left are Melissa (bar staff), Simon (general manager) and (Karla, restaurant manager). Photo by Joshua Brandwood

"I'm a young woman who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and have been trying to navigate it since," she said.

"I was experiencing some painful side effects from cancer treatment yesterday but didn't want to miss my Christmas do... I went along anyway, but was quietly in quite a bit of pain by the end of the night.

"I called a taxi who were unable to collect me from the pop-up Christmas bar due to the road it's on.

"I explained I wasn't able to walk very far or fast, so they advised me I could be collected from the NatWest. I thanked them, and asked them to explain to the driver that I'd be a little slow walking to them, and to ask them to be patient.

"Well, you know the old story... You get the text to say the driver is outside, you start walking, and one minute later you get a text to say they're gone!

"So there I was, stood alone, in the -6 cold, in pain. I didn't really know what I should do. I could see there were still staff closing down in The Cornerhouse so I approached and explained that I'm trying to get a taxi and can't walk very far or fast because of my cancer treatment "OMYGOD say no more!!" The lass behind the bar exclaimed.

"Before I could blink she had practically scooped me up, got me in a nice comfy seat, fetched a glass of water and a heater and told me to take my time, get warm and wait as long as is needed for another taxi.

"The whole team there kept looking out and checking in with me and, honestly, for the short amount of time I was there (the second taxi was only about 15 minutes later in the end) I felt truly safe and cared for."

The woman said she was choosing to post her thanks anonymously as her friends and family were unaware of the incident.

"If you were part of that wonderful team who looked out for me last night, you know who I am and, more importantly, you know who you are,” she added.

"Really, truly, thank you. You may never know how much your kindness meant to me. I'll never forget it.