Lancaster recruitment tech group to sponsor Super League team Salford Red Devils

The new partnership and sponsorship includes shirt and multi advertising placement to promote the leading UK career platform www.thecareerwallet.com.

This sponsorship of Salford Red Devils is the first of a number of sports sponsorships the leading recruitment tech company, based in Lancaster, is set to announce as they look to increase their brand recognition and solidify their position as a leading job aggregator and recruitment solution across the UK and other international markets.

Craig Bines, CEO and founder of Career Wallet group, said: “We are delighted to be announced as a new sponsor and working partner of the Salford Red Devils, as a northwest based business this is the first of a number of strategic sports-based sponsorships the company will launch over the next 24 months.

Craig Bines from Career Wallet.

"As a community-based club, with such a strong footprint in the Greater Manchester area, the opportunity and flexibility of the team from the Salford Red Devils has allowed us to agree and commit to the sponsorship within a matter of weeks.”

Paul Trainor, executive director at Salford Red Devils, said: "We are delighted to have Career Wallet join the Salford Red Devils as an official partner.