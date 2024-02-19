Lancaster recruitment firm launches Financial Services Division

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Duncan, who has over 20 years’ experience in Financial Services Recruitment will head their new Financial Services division. Alongside the wider Eventus team specialising in Law and Legal Finance, and Accountancy, Duncan will connect talented professionals with Financial Services businesses across the North West.

Duncan will cover all recruitment and jobs within Pensions and Retirement, Financial Planning, Investments, Mortgages, Personal Protection and Employee Benefits.

Duncan McIlroy said: “Upon meeting the team and witnessing their dedication to ethical recruitment practices, joining Eventus Recruitment Group became an obvious choice for me. I'm thrilled to bring my Financial Services recruitment expertise and commitment to high service standards to such a reputable organisation.”

Duncan McIlroy, Head of Financial Services at the Eventus Recruitment Group

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director at the Eventus Recruitment Group, said: “We are always looking to expand our offering at the Eventus Recruitment Group. So, when I was approached by such an experienced recruiter to set up a financial services division for us it was an exciting proposition. We are delighted for Duncan to join us and about the success we know he will make of it.”