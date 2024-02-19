News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster recruitment firm launches Financial Services Division

The Eventus Recruitment Group are delighted to launch a Financial Services recruitment division. This expansion comes at an exciting time for the Lancaster and Wilmslow based recruitment group, as they have this month welcomed Duncan McIlroy to the team.
By Emma GuyContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 15:20 GMT
Duncan, who has over 20 years’ experience in Financial Services Recruitment will head their new Financial Services division. Alongside the wider Eventus team specialising in Law and Legal Finance, and Accountancy, Duncan will connect talented professionals with Financial Services businesses across the North West.

Duncan will cover all recruitment and jobs within Pensions and Retirement, Financial Planning, Investments, Mortgages, Personal Protection and Employee Benefits.

Duncan McIlroy said: “Upon meeting the team and witnessing their dedication to ethical recruitment practices, joining Eventus Recruitment Group became an obvious choice for me. I'm thrilled to bring my Financial Services recruitment expertise and commitment to high service standards to such a reputable organisation.”

Duncan McIlroy, Head of Financial Services at the Eventus Recruitment GroupDuncan McIlroy, Head of Financial Services at the Eventus Recruitment Group
Duncan McIlroy, Head of Financial Services at the Eventus Recruitment Group

Siobhan Courtney, Managing Director at the Eventus Recruitment Group, said: “We are always looking to expand our offering at the Eventus Recruitment Group. So, when I was approached by such an experienced recruiter to set up a financial services division for us it was an exciting proposition. We are delighted for Duncan to join us and about the success we know he will make of it.”

Utilising their combined experience of more than 90 years in recruitment, the Eventus Recruitment Group supports businesses and job searching professionals through every stage of the recruitment process. In addition, they offer impactful advice to enhance businesses’ recruitment strategies and the careers of professionals.

