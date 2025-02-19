Lancaster recruitment firm is finalist for professional services award during exciting period of growth

By Emma Guy
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 15:19 BST

The Eventus Recruitment Group are delighted to be a finalist for the Professional Services Award at the 2025 Red Rose Awards.

Being named a finalist has come at an exciting time for the Lancaster based recruitment company, who are looking to expand team.

They have worked with Lancaster Bid for the last few years as a sponsor, as well as being previous winners of the Bay Business Awards.

During their interview for the Red Rose Awards the team discussed their unique approach to recruitment that contributes to their success, the rewarding working environment and flexibility they offer to their employees, and community / charitable activities they undertake.

Each of the team get gifted CSR days as part of their benefits package to support charities and the local community, and they have just announced Sands as their charity of the year.

The Eventus Recruitment’s managing director, Siobhan Courtney, is a governor at Chadwick High School in Lancaster.

Siobhan, along with staff at the school and Inspira, are developing and implementing an employability skills programme for the school’s pupils.

Due to Eventus Recruitment being a go to for many firms in the legal sector, they are now looking for a Recruitment Consultant to join their team in Lancaster.

Joining the Eventus Recruitment people benefit from hybrid working, enhanced leave and benefits including private healthcare, discounts, maternity / paternity benefits, CSR days and flexible working hours.

Siobhan said: “It’s an exciting time for the Eventus Recruitment Group. Due to a high demand for our specialist expertise, we are hiring internally to expand our legal recruitment team.

"In addition, we are delighted to be a finalist for the professional services award of the Red Rose Awards, and have our fingers crossed for Thursday March 13, when the winner will be announced at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.”

