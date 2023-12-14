Lancaster Pub Watch members have asked for patience from theri customers during the busy festive period.

The group – which represents the local hospitality sector – has thanked the Lancaster community for its custom during 2023, while also urging revellers to be aware of the pressure that the hospitality industry is under at this time of year.

Lancaster Pub Watch chair Tim Tomlinson said: "On behalf of all the members of the hospitality sector in Lancaster we would like to wish our customers a very Merry Christmas and a peaceful New Year.

"We really appreciate your business and hope you have a wonderful time out and about in the city centre over the Christmas period.

Lancaster Pub Watch has called for patience this Christmas. Photo by Ian Greene

"We would also like to ask a seasonal favour: The Christmas period is obviously a busier time than usual, and we are very grateful for this, but please be patient.

"Most businesses don’t have any extra staff to call on, so our teams are working as hard as they can to serve everyone as quickly as possible.

"If it sometimes takes a little longer, or maybe you haven’t quite been served in the right order, this is through no fault of the staff. They are all trying their very best.

"Quite a few venues have noticed increased instances of rude or abusive behaviour towards staff over recent weeks and this is obviously not OK.

"We want all our venues to be friendly and welcoming places for everyone, staff and customers alike, especially at this time of year.