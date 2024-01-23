The Tap House is due to reopen this week.

The Tap House in Gage Street is set to open from 2pm on Wednesday under the new leadership of Bill Johnston.

Bill has moved across town from the Wagon and Horses, which he had been in charge of since September 2022, after previously running the Canal Turn in Carnforth.

He blamed "rising costs, particularly crippling energy bills" as a reason behind his decision to leave the quayside pub earlier this month.

Mr Johnston said: "It's a real shame and I'm gutted after pumping so much money, time and energy into this beautiful venue.