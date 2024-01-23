Lancaster pub to reopen after refurb
The Tap House in Gage Street is set to open from 2pm on Wednesday under the new leadership of Bill Johnston.
Bill has moved across town from the Wagon and Horses, which he had been in charge of since September 2022, after previously running the Canal Turn in Carnforth.
He blamed "rising costs, particularly crippling energy bills" as a reason behind his decision to leave the quayside pub earlier this month.
Mr Johnston said: "It's a real shame and I'm gutted after pumping so much money, time and energy into this beautiful venue.
On their new Facebook page, the Tap House said: "Starting to look like a bar again. It's day two of the huge cellar refit and investment. We're on schedule to welcome you all from 2pm this Wednesday at the 'All New' The Tap House, Lancaster."