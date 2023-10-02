News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Lancaster pub reveals plans to expand into former nightclub

Lancaster's Wetherspoon's pub has revealed new plans to expand into the former Hustle nightclub on Spring Garden Street.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council by the firm to partially demolish and convert existing buildings at 2 Spring Garden Street (formerly Hustle) to form an extension and beer garden at the rear of the adjoining Sir Richard Owen public house.

Plans had previously been submitted to the council for a scheme which include a first floor extension to The Sir Richard Owen, but ther new application specifies a single storey side extension only, including a canopy, external steps and the creation of an oudoor seating and garden area

Currently the only outdoor space the pub has is an area along the side of the venue, accessed via bi-folding doors.

Related topics:LancasterWetherspoonLancaster City Council