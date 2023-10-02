Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been submitted to Lancaster City Council by the firm to partially demolish and convert existing buildings at 2 Spring Garden Street (formerly Hustle) to form an extension and beer garden at the rear of the adjoining Sir Richard Owen public house.

Plans had previously been submitted to the council for a scheme which include a first floor extension to The Sir Richard Owen, but ther new application specifies a single storey side extension only, including a canopy, external steps and the creation of an oudoor seating and garden area