A Lancaster city centre pub has made a bid to the council to save its new stage after officers said it had to be taken down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We reported in October how the John O'Gaunt in Market Street had launched a campaign to save its new stage after the council told them to remove it.

Around 1,500 people signed an online petition in a bid to get the order reversed, while hundreds of pounds were also raised to help with the cost of any modifications that may be required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ye Olde John O'Gaunt has shown live music for nearly 100 years, but after constructing the multi-use area earlier this year to provide additional seating and create a raised stage for the pub's visiting musicians to perform in safety, they were told it wasn't "in keeping" with the pub's character.

The John O'Gaunt in Market Street, Lancaster.

The council says that installing a stage in the pub needs special consent, as the John O'Gaunt is a listed building, and as such is a place of special historical interest and importance.

The pub has now submitted a listed building application for the retention of the stage.

A statement to the council says: "Given the essentially free standing and temporary nature of the structure the applicant never even considered that planning or listed building consent might be necessary and it came as a considerable surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The introduction of the separated area for performances has been a great success and welcomed by both artistes and customers. It has provided a clear and defined performance space for the solo performers and the bands with a clear separation from the customers. The artistes are free to perform without interruption and, most importantly their amplifiers and other expensive equipment are safely to the rear out of harm’s way.

The new stage inside the John O'Gaunt.

"Several of the regular performers are disabled, one sight impaired and two physically disabled. They have particularly benefited in safety terms from the introduction of the stage and have congratulated Claire following its introduction.

"Customers and visitors to the pub enjoy a more involved experience as the performers can now be seen from the a much larger area of the available floorspace. In addition, people no longer congregate in such numbers around the performance area allowing much easier access around the entrance door for customers, especially those in wheelchairs of whom there are several regulars.”

The statement added that the impact of the development on the designated Conservation Area was strictly limited. However, after concern for the protection of the stained glass window at the front of the pub was raised by council officers, it is now proposed that a temporary barrier be introduced to protect the window when bands/artistes are playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood the police, a fire officer and environmental health officer have all visited the premises and offered their support for the retention of the performance area.

The new stage inside the John O'Gaunt.

Manager Claire Tomlinson said: "If the stage gets removed there will be fewer opportunities to bring the music we want to bring to Lancaster and it will put artists and audience at risk of injury and damage to equipment yet again."