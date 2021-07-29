Lancaster pub joins exclusive club after gaining two prestigious AA rosettes

Paul, Carole and Tom with their award.

This puts them in an exclusive club, being one of only 12 restaurants in the whole of Lancashire with two or more rosettes.

The inspector, who visits unannounced and incognito, was impressed with the obvious attention to the selection of quality ingredients and the excellence of timing, seasoning and the judgement of flavoured combinations.

The menu includes such delights as duck liver parfait and tuna tartare to start, pancetta wrapped pork fillet and Scottish loch trout as mains and for those with a sweet tooth sherry infused vanilla panna cotta or elderflower parfait to finish.

Paul and Carole, who are now into their ninth year at the St George's Quay pub, were joined by head chef Tom Hull in October 2019.

Paul is quick to point out that although the food element is paramount in gaining such a prestigious award, atmosphere, cleanliness and service standards are other critical factors the inspector takes into consideration.

This makes it an award that the whole of the Wagon & Horses team can be rightly proud of and 'foodies' from the Lancaster, Morecambe and surrounding areas can enjoy.