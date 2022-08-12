Lancaster physio launches free online service to help pain sufferers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

True Physio, who have a clinic in Greaves Road, have created Pain Map to help people combat the huge NHS waiting lists for physiotherapy and provide quality advice to anyone struggling to see their GP about their pain.

It’s quick and simple to use, with most people getting their personalised advice within four minutes. When you visit painmap.com you’ll be asked a series of questions that have been designed by experienced physiotherapists. Once you’ve worked through the questions, you’ll be told what the problem is, based on the answers you’ve given and have that explained. The tool will then give you exercises and advice to help you relieve the pain as well as having some of the best pain-relieving products for your problem recommended too.

Founder of True Physio and Pain Map, Andy Byrne, doesn’t believe people should have to put up with pain.

“We’ve helped more than 10,000 people in our four Physiotherapy clinics across the north west, but I understand that not everyone can come for private physiotherapy,” he said. “We want to help a million people relieve their pain in the next five years, and to help us do that, we created Pain Map”.

Andy was adamant that the tool would be free, despite companies he’s spoken to recommending that there should be a charge.

“I’ve been told by a fair few people that we should be charging people for the service,” he said. “But that was never the point. The whole idea is that we break down some of the barriers to getting the help you need when you’re in pain. Making it free was a really important part of that.”

Pain Map is already being used by more than 40 companies across the country to help them look after their staff, and new organisations are joining up all the time.

“We have companies of all sizes, sports clubs, pharmacies, other physios and some social clubs all recommending Pain Map now, which is brilliant,” he said. “So many people put up with pain because they don’t know what to do to relieve it. Hopefully Pain Map will change that.”

True Physio currently have private physiotherapy clinics in Lancaster, Manchester, Skipton and Bingley, and will soon be opening a clinic in Blackburn, as well as announcing an acquisition in Cheshire.