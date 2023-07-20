News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster pet store launches animal food donation drive

Pets at Home in Lancaster has launched a community food donation point to help support pets and owners as the cost of living continues to challenge households.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:09 BST

The collection point has been installed for those who wish to donate pet food to pet owners in need as part of a UK-wide rollout by the pet care specialist across all 450 plus stores.

In partnership with national pet charity Blue Cross, Pets at Home is seeking donations of dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, as well as food for small animals including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters.

Donations will then be collected and distributed by Blue Cross to local foodbanks.

You can now donate at the Lancaster Pets at Home store.You can now donate at the Lancaster Pets at Home store.
It is also supporting the scheme throughout the year by providing Blue Cross with a monthly supply of vouchers to allow them to supplement customer contributions based on the individual requirements of local food banks.

Lyssa McGowan, chief executive officer at Pets at Home, said: “Blue Cross and Pets at Home believe no-one should have to face the difficulty of struggling to feed their beloved pets, and we know that our customers are keen to help out wherever they can. This is why we have joined force to install pet food donation points across all Pets at Home stores, working together to make sure no pet goes hungry.”

Andy Squire, Pets at Home Lancaster store manager, said: “We’re excited to launch the customer donation points in our store. I’m looking forward to raising awareness of the local causes we’ll be supporting, and we’re grateful for our customers giving whatever they can.”

Chris Burghes, chief executive officer at Blue Cross, said: “Pets are part of the family and we’re really proud to have partnered with Pets at Home on this scheme to have a positive impact on the local community in Lancaster.”

