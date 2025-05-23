Lancaster organisations win ‘Small Project of the Year’ at North West Energy Efficiency Awards
Energy Matters – a joint initiative delivered by Green Rose Community Interest Company and Citizens Advice North Lancashire – scooped Small Project of the Year at the prestigious North West Energy Efficiency Awards held in Bolton.
The Energy Matters team provides free, personalised support to households struggling with rising energy costs.
From home visits to advice sessions at community events, their mission is simple: help people reduce their bills, manage their finances, and stay warm and well through the toughest months.
“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Joanna Young, chief executive of Citizens Advice North Lancashire. “Energy Matters is changing lives across our community – especially at a time when so many are facing impossible choices between heating and eating.
"This award is a fantastic recognition of the dedication of our advisors and the powerful partnership we’ve built with Green Rose.”
The Energy Matters project, funded by the national Energy Redress Scheme, has already supported more than 300 local households in its first year.
Lucy Reynolds, Energy Matters advisor at Green Rose, added: “It’s lovely to be recognised for something we’re so passionate about. So many people are really struggling with energy bills right now, and we’re proud to be making a difference – one home at a time.”
The good news didn’t stop there: Green Rose also took silver in the ‘Vulnerable Customer Support’ category, highlighting their continued commitment to helping those most in need.
To learn more about the Energy Matters programme, visit www.greenrose.org.uk or call 01524 400404.