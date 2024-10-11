Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster on Ice is making a return to the city this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive event – which a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.

And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with local primary schools and children’s organisations, Lancaster on Ice also aims to provide an idyllic, frozen Christmas haven and to give as many children as possible the chance to experience the wonders of the rink through a young people’s programme.

Lancaster on Ice returns to Dalton Square on November 23.

This year the popular event will make its return to Dalton Square on November 23, lasting until January 5 2025.

Tickets starting from just £9.95 are on sale now, alongside further information about the event, online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk