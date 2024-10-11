Lancaster on Ice to return to city this winter
The festive event – which a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.
And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.
Working with local primary schools and children’s organisations, Lancaster on Ice also aims to provide an idyllic, frozen Christmas haven and to give as many children as possible the chance to experience the wonders of the rink through a young people’s programme.
This year the popular event will make its return to Dalton Square on November 23, lasting until January 5 2025.
Tickets starting from just £9.95 are on sale now, alongside further information about the event, online at www.lancasteronice.co.uk