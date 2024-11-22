Lancaster nutrition firm which has worked with Team GB reaches for sky after year of success
Yealand-based Team Nutrition has spent 22 years developing healthy products for clients from Team GB to bakeries and beauty brands.
CEO Robin Higgens said: “The Covid lock down presented us with the opportunity to focus the team on our first love, developing innovative sports nutrition.”
Brand VOOM grew out of the team’s passion to invent a more palatable and healthy option to the ubiquitous ‘sports gel’ and so the Pocket Rocket was created with demand for the brand’s products doubling each year.
In 2025 the firm’s current product research work with Lancaster University’s Medical School will be published, highlighting the innovations made to date and herald further breakthroughs that will hopefully see the brand’s sales ‘rocket’ worldwide.
These sales opportunities have grown as VOOM’s customers embrace the brand’s core principles, where world class product development, manufacturing and research all takes place locally.
Robin said: “We are extremely proud of this home-grown talented team, whose progress to date has now been validated and recognised on the world stage this year.”
This includes:
Nominated as European Sports Nutrition Brand of the year
UK Enterprise Awards, Most Innovative Sports Nutrition Brand 2024
Runners up Made In Britain ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year’
Awarded Runners World Best Hydration Drink
Awarded Runners World Best Pre Workout Energy Bar
Runners World - Best Energy Drink (Fusion)
Nominated for Most Sustainable Initiative for the Outdoor Market
Plant-Based Excellence Awards, Gold Award
Great Taste Awards - Stars for three products
“Keeping in touch with our market has given us the wonderful opportunity to balance the hard work developing and making VOOM with the demanding physical training and competition schedules,” said Robin.#
"We are over the moon to see our colleagues taking world championships wins in women’s cycling, OCR World Relay and the men’s duathlon, it’s incredibly motivating for us all.”
Kendal Mountain Festival will see the brands marketing short film, ‘The Climb’ playing on the Base Camp screen and during the climbing films feature, having been nominated for the Oscars of advertising the ‘Cannes Lions’ and winning a Silver and a Bronze at The Sharks International Creative Awards.