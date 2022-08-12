The painted message says the venue is "opening soon" and also appears to have a new name - Vibe.
Glow closed shortly after 22-year-old Joshua Hughes died following an incident outside the premises on June 12.
Police arrived at the scene in Dalton Square at around 4.30am to reports that a man had been involved in an altercation outside the club, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
Mr Hughes died in hospital four days later.
The club was targeted the day after his death with its entrance on Mary Street splattered with blue paint, as well as abusive phrases daubed on both the front and rear doors.
The windows on the back entrance doors were also smashed and boarded up.
A 31-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and bailed pending further enquiries.