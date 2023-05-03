The first WILD (Women in Lancaster Digital) event attracted more than 20 attendees from a variety of fields.

Alice Ashcroft, who has been building an online community of supportive parents as a micro influencer on Instagram, started the face-to-face networking event to provide an opportunity for women in digital and technology roles to meet in person and share their experiences.

The event was open to all women and those of minority genders and provided a platform to exchange ideas and connect with like-minded individuals.

Photo: Angela Ashcroft

"I am delighted with how well the first event went," Alice said. "It was amazing to see so many women from different backgrounds and roles within the world of digital coming together to connect and support each other.

"I started this network to build a community where women can share their struggles and successes, and I am thrilled to see it come to life."

Rory Southworth, who runs the co-working space Fraser House Hub, where the event was held, said:"It was great to be able to support such a vital network. Women are significantly underrepresented in technology and providing a space for collaboration and support was a privilege.”

Attendees were equally enthusiastic about the event.

“You think you know it all until you sit in front of an expert like Alice," said Helen Parkinson, founder of Organise Me, a virtual assistance company. "I've taken so much away from this event not just through the training, but I've made some new and lovely connections.

"I now also have something to look forward to in my calendar every month."

Another attendee, Caitlin Bourne, co-ordinator of CODE Lancashire, a flexible programme that creates opportunities in digital employment and addresses the skills shortage within the tech sector in Lancashire, said: "This was such an amazing event that I already can't wait for the next one.

"It was the perfect balance of inspiring and informative presentation and excellent discussion and networking. I learnt so much, not just to help me build my own network but I also took lots away from it that I can use to support our learners on the CODE Lancashire programme.”

The next two events have already been scheduled; including socials, talks on digital wearables, training on how to network, and collaborations with local schools.