Lancaster & Morecambe College leads the way with innovative training project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster & Morecambe College, in collaboration with local businesses, Lancaster City Council, the DWP and community agencies, is proud to share the success of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund Employer Hub Project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This innovative programme of training has been designed to support businesses across the wider Lancaster district to upskill their workforce and address skills shortages across their sectors – and the funding which has been made available through UKSPF has enabled the college to offer the majority of courses for free.

Since the project's inception in September 2023, the college has delivered more than 150 training courses and engaged with more than 700 delegates from the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suite of courses ranges from short one-day workshops to 30-week qualifications, providing businesses and local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to support staff development and progression.

Since the project's inception in September 2023, the college has delivered more than 150 training courses and engaged with more than 700 delegates from the district.

The success of the project is primarily due to the strong and effective relationships the college continues to develop with its partner employers, co-designing training programmes that are tailored to meet the emerging priorities for businesses across the district.

LMC’s external projects manager, Leeanne Grayston-Aldren, has been leading on the UKSPF project, and she has already seen the positive impact the funded training has had on local businesses.

“The feedback from delegates and employers has been incredibly positive, with businesses enrolling their staff onto multiple courses, from Leadership & Management qualifications, to Mental Health Awareness workshops,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have developed the programme in collaboration with employers from across the Lancaster district, so are able to offer the training that they require to upskill their workforce which is why it has been so well received.”

The project, supported by the UKSPF fund, aims to offer introductory courses and qualifications that can lead to apprenticeships or qualifications funded through the adult skills budget. This strategic approach is designed to support businesses with staff retention and succession planning, ensuring a skilled and sustainable workforce for the future.

As an anchor institution within the district, Lancaster & Morecambe College is committed to driving economic growth and prosperity in the Lancaster district through innovative training solutions and strategic partnerships with local stakeholders.

For more information on courses and eligibility, contact the team via email [email protected] or go online to https://www.lmc.ac.uk/employers/training-opportunities