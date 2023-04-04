Lancaster & Morecambe College launches innovative new electrical centre in partnership with building firm

The college worked with the prestigious firm to design and co-construct the Chris Bowker Electrical Centre, which has been developed to expand on the electrical courses the college provides to industry professionals, apprentices and full-time students.

The new facility, which was funded through the Department for Education’s SDF project, houses modern resources that meet the strict requirements of the industry standards, and includes four electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

Richard Bowker, whose parents founded the company in 1974, helped cut the ribbon on the new centre.

The opening of the new Chris Bowker Electrical Centre.

"We are delighted to be able to support the college in their continued commitment to excellence in electrical training," he said.

"From our first apprentice in 1977 to the current day they have helped us grow and develop our people, and enabled us to be one of the north west’s leading mechanical and electrical contractors.

"We hope that this partnership will continue long into the future."

Richard and Irene were joined on the day by Nick Speight, Bowker’s first apprentice when it started operating in the 1970s.

They accompanied college principal Wes Johnson to the electrical centre where they met a group of electrical installation students, currently making use of the new facility for their own learning.

The Bowkers then cut the ribbon and declared the centre officially open, before being shown around the campus by Ryann Williams, Programme Manager for Construction, Energy & Engineering.

Based on White Lund and with more than 50 years of excellence in building services engineering, Bowker’s is one of the largest electrical contractors in the north west.

Having worked with the college apprenticeship team over the years, they approached the college in 2018 because they were unable to access industry-standard training courses, such as 18th Edition and Electrical Testing & Inspection, for their workforce within the local area.

The college was able to source and deliver the courses the company required, and some of the Bowker’s team have also achieved CMI Leadership & Management qualifications through the college’s Employer Hub.

College principal Wes Johnson said: "Lancaster & Morecambe College benefits from a productive working relationship with hundreds of local businesses, shaping our curriculum to ensure our provision and our college graduates meet local employers’ needs.

"The Chris Bowker Electrical Centre is a great example of the college working in partnership with a key local employer to shape a new facility to meet the needs of the electrical engineering sector.