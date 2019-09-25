Lancaster marketing firm combats mud and obstacles to raise more than £4k for St John’s Hospice

A 12km Born Survivor challenge with 30+ military obstacles and muddy terrain failed to stop Lancaster firm SQ Digital from raising more than £4,000 for St John’s Hospice.

As the sun bore down, a 15-strong team of took on serious ‘mud misery’ including a 100ft water slide, but they were determined to cross the finish line together.

Husen Essa, SQ Digital director, said: “You cannot underestimate a course designed by Royal Marine Commandos, but I heard lots of words of encouragement as mud-caked bodies and aching limbs got over the hurdles.”

Born Survivor team member Katie Martin added: “I train regularly at the gym but this three-hour military onslaught of water, mud, hills and obstacles with its killer hills to finish was tough.

“I’m covered in bruises but when I see how much money the team has raised for St John’s Hospice it makes it so worthwhile.”

The hospice, which provides palliative care for patients and their loved ones, has touched the lives of a number of the SQ Digital family on a deeply personal basis.

With only one third of funding provided by the NHS, it is even more heartfelt for the team to help ensure that this meaningful work continues in the local community.

To make a donation, visit the SQ Digital fund-raising page at https://give.everydayhero.com/uk/sq-digital-take-on-born-survivor