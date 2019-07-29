Lancaster man’s eco-friendly wash bags inspired by David Attenborough

A Lancaster man has launched a new start up company that aims to make air travel more eco-friendly.

Alex Stewart has co-founded luggage brand OneNine5, which has created a wash bag that sets out to minimise single use plastic liquid bags.

Inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet Two, Alex, a former Ripley St Thomas High School pupil and Lancaster University graduate, said he felt compelled to do his bit to tackle ocean platics.

Alex, 30, says the new wash bag has a carefully considered layout that incorporates a reusable and detachable TSA approved clear liquid bag.

He said: “The ‘Attenborough Effect’ has had a hugely positive impact on reducing single-use plastic bags in the retail industry, but the same concern for single-use plastics hasn’t been prioritised in UK airports.

“Whilst we accept that security is paramount, passengers are still encouraged to grab single-use plastic bags while passing through airport security.

“The threat of plastic to our planet is unequivocal, yet established brands and airports persist in their failure to recognise consumers’ concerns and help them confront the plastic crisis.”

Now based in London, the company says the OneNine5 washbag is an upgrade to the outdated wash bags widely available and is constructed full of clever features. The bag has been made using a recyclable water resistant outer, whilst the lining is manufactured from a 100 per cent recycled plastic lining.

Inside, there is a reusable and detachable clear liquid bag with easy release magnets to speed up the airport security process and avoid the need for single-use plastic liquid bags at airports.

It has seven separate compartments to maximise space, and also includes a zip-away hanging hook, a separate toothbrush holder, and a hidden waterproof compartment for valuables.

Giving equal consideration to the packaging - the product sleeve and shipping box are both made from 100 per cent recycled paper, whilst the product wrapping uses 100 per cent biodegradable plastic.

Alex added: “With 195 countries on the planet waiting to be explored, we want our customers to be able to explore these in style and minimise their environmental impact along the way. Existing luggage and fashion brands aren’t doing enough to combat this fast-fashion culture and it’s concerning. 90 per cent of millennials prefer to buy from brands that have environmentally sustainable practices so beyond the wash bag we’ve got big plans to design more eco-conscious products that make modern travel, hassle-free.”

The wash bags are currently stocked at Jan Kent Hair and Beauty 154 in Lancaster.

For more information visit the website.