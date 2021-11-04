Lancaster legal firm's delight after being praised as one of the best in the North West

Partners from Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, (L-R) Clare Love, Allan Sumner, Alison Kinder and John Myers, who were named as leading practitioners in their areas in the recent Legal 500 rankings.

Based on feedback from clients and other professional advisors, along with submissions made by law firms themselves, The Legal 500 rankings highlight individual solicitors and teams that are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice.

Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand, which has offices in Lancaster and Kirkby Lonsdale, were recognised in three categories – agriculture and estates, real estate and personal tax, trust and probate – and were praised by both The Legal 500 editorial team and clients alike for going above and beyond in providing the best possible service “as well as, if not better, than many of the larger City firms”.

Across the board, The Legal 500 editorial team praised the approachable nature of the solicitors, their in-depth subject knowledge and the strong relationships that they build with their clients, who repeatedly highlighted in their testimonials how “going the extra mile for clients is the norm”.

Partners Alison Kinder, Allan Sumner, John Myers and Clare Love drew particular praise for leading their teams from the front with their knowledge and skill in their specialist areas.

As one testimonial for the firm read: “It does not matter how big or small the job may be, the client is treated the same”.

It is this client-centred approach that is key to the Oglethorpe Sturton and Gillibrand’s success over 200 years, and has led to associations that can last for generations, particularly within farming families, and has enhanced its reputation as one of the most sought-after firms in the area.