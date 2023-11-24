Lancaster law firm’s latest hire bolsters residential conveyancing team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amy joins Harrison Drury after seven years as a solicitor and team leader of the residential conveyancing team at Napthens in Kendal, preceded by nine years working as a solicitor at Clarkson Hirst in Lancaster.

Based at the firm’s Lancaster office, Amy will advise clients across the north west on all aspects of conveyancing, including property sales and purchases, re-mortgages, purchases of freehold and leasehold properties, and transfer of equity.

Duncan Rawlinson, head of the firm’s Home and Family Division, said: “Amy’s experience dealing with a diverse range of property transactions, as well as her time leading a team, will only strengthen our offering and allow us to continue providing a high-quality service to our clients in the region.”

Amy Leslie and Duncan Rawlinson.

Amy added: “I’m excited to be joining such a highly regarded firm and look forward to guiding our clients through their property transactions.”

The residential conveyancing team at Harrison Drury is accredited by The Law Society Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS), displaying the firm’s commitment to providing quality advice that clients need to understand the process, options, costs and timescales from the outset.

The team sits as part of the firm’s wider Home and Family team, which represents clients across Lancashire and Cumbria, advising on a range of services including divorce and family law, wills, probate and inheritance matters.