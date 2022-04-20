Lancaster law firm’s cake sale raises £2,500 for hospice

Andie Brown passed away in 2021. She would have been 55 on March 1 and as she was always the life and soul of the party, BSG Solicitors organised a cake sale at their offices to mark her birthday with all manner of treats produced by staff and friends of the firm.

Their aim was to raise money for St John’s Hospice who took such good care of Andie. The sale was so well supported it lasted a whole week - just the kind of party Andie loved.

Scott & Wilkinson accountants based in Lancaster also supported the fundraising by running their own bake sale at their offices.

Pippa Weld-Blundell, partner at BSG, and Stuart Nelson, relationship manager (wills & legacies).

Rebecca Lauder, partner at BSG Solicitors, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to the bake sale, those who baked and the many friends, family and local businesses who donated.

"As a firm we are devastated to have lost Andie, who was more like a 'work mum' or sister to all of us. Since Andie’s passing the volume of messages we have received from previous clients has reflected the huge and positive impact she had on the lives of many people.”

It costs more than £5.1m a year to run the hospice, with around a third of this amount provided by local NHS funding. The remaining two thirds must be raised through events, community donations, grants and legacies.

Stuart Nelson, relationship manager at St John’s Hospice, added: “This is a wonderful gesture on behalf of Andie and we would like to thank all who helped.

Some of the cakes from the sale in Andie's memory.

"We are reliant on the support of the many wonderful businesses in Lancashire and south Cumbria who run events in support of the hospice.

"BSG Solicitors have been involved with our fundraising activity over many years and we look forward to continuing our relationship in the future.”

St John’s Hospice provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions. They offer an in-patient ward, Hospice at Home team, community nurse specialist team and palliative respite services.