Lancaster law firm welcomes three new faces
A solicitor and two paralegals have joined Lancaster law firm Harrison Drury to further strengthen its residential property and commercial teams across the region.
Solicitor Janka Ballo joins the firm's residential conveyancing team in the Lancaster office from Alexander Grace Law in Blackpool.
Janka will assist Harrison Drury’s clients with a range of residential property services including sales, purchases, transfer of equity and re-mortgage transactions as well as freehold, leasehold and new-build matters.
Duncan Rawlinson, partner and head of the residential property team at Harrison Drury, said: “We continue grow our talented team to meet the demand for our services across the North West.
“Janka is a valuable addition to our residential conveyancing team at a time when we are very busy due to continued high levels of activity in the housing market. She has extensive experience across all residential property matters and will be a great asset to our clients.”
The firm also welcomes paralegals Paulina Grysakowska and Jessica Woodman who will be based in Harrison Drury’s Preston office.
Paulina, who holds a masters degree in law from University of Central Lancashire, joins the firm’s commercial litigation team from GSR Solicitors and Dylan Nair Solicitors.
Jessica joins Harrison Drury’s commercial property team after completing a law degree at The University of Law and plans to start her Legal Practice Course in 2022.
Duncan added: “As the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and business confidence grows, our teams are witnessing increased demand in many areas. Paulina and Jessica will play an important role as paralegals supporting our commercial litigation and commercial property teams in Preston and gaining the experience required to progress their careers at the firm.”