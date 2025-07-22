Lancaster law firm marks first year by moving into new city centre office

Ben Anderson and Jake Draycott outside Pre-Law's new Lancaster city centre office.

An innovative law firm has celebrated its first anniversary by moving into a new office in Lancaster city centre.

Pre-Law, which aims to make legal services fixed-fee, efficient and more accessible, is now based in Sir Simon’s Arcade.

“We’re proud to be opening in the heart of Lancaster,” said Ben Anderson, who runs Pre-Law with solicitor Jake Draycott.

“Both myself and Jake have been in Lancaster a long time and we’re excited to invest back into the city by becoming part of its high street.”

In its first year, Pre-Law has supported more than 200 clients, both businesses and individuals, across the Lancaster and Morecambe Bay district.

The business offers services across a range of legal matters including employment, family, corporate, and landlord and tenant issues.

Pre-Law was originally based at the Health Innovation Campus at Lancaster University, where Ben studied marketing.

Jake studied law at Liverpool John Moores University.