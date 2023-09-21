Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The firm has been named in the Top 100 Best Mid-Sized Companies to Work For and will find out in November how high it has charted on the list.

The Best Companies mark has long been a trusted barometer of how an organisation engages with its staff because it is based wholly on employee feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conducted confidentially by the Best Companies team, employees are asked questions based on eight engagement factors like leadership, pay, wellbeing and other aspects of company life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Chesworth, executive chairman, Harrison Drury.

Harrison Drury, which has offices in Clitheroe, Garstang, Lancaster, Lytham, Kendal and Preston, has made the list previously, being named in the Top 100 Best Small Companies to Work For list three years running between 2016 and 2018.

John Chesworth, executive chairman of Harrison Drury, said: “We know if we look after our people, nurture and support them, they will not only enjoy working here, they will also deliver outstanding results for our clients.

“We’ve worked hard to create an environment where people can develop a successful career, safe in the knowledge there will be opportunities to progress and that we’ll help them look after their wellbeing along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t always easy for a growing company like ours with over 145 employees and six offices, so we’re incredibly proud that our efforts have been recognised by Best Companies, but more importantly that they have helped to make Harrison Drury a better place to work for our people.”

Harrison Drury’s employee engagement initiatives include physical and mental employee health checks, paid time off for staff to do voluntary and charity work, and line manager training to help managers support colleagues, including menopause awareness training.

The firm also has an extended leave policy, enabling colleagues to take up to three months of paid time off.

Harrison Drury employs around 130 staff. The practice advises a wide range of corporate and commercial clients including large organisations, SMEs, owner-managed businesses, and high-net-worth individuals.

It also has a Home & Family division specialising in family law, wills and probate, and residential property.