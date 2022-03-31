Lancaster law firm launches legal podcast

Baines Wilson, which has offices in Lancaster, is taking its expert legal advice to the airwaves in a new podcast called Baines Explains.

The first episode features Joanne Holborn, head of employment and employment training at Baines Wilson, discussing how menopause affects women in the workplace, what employers should be aware of, and how they can support staff members who are experiencing this.

Advice given by Joanne in this episode of the podcast includes the reasonable adjustments employers should consider for employees going through menopause such as better ventilation, access to a fan, allowing more toilet breaks, and adjusting starting times.

Recording one of the podcasts. Photo: Harry Atkinson 28/02/2022.

Tom Scaife, the guest on the second episode of Baines Explains and an employment partner at Baines Wilson, said: “We’re pleased that our exciting new venture has finally been launched.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be able to do something like this that not many other law firms are doing in this area.

“We hope that Baines Explains turns what can be complex issues into something our listeners find helpful and informative.”

Each week, one of the firm’s top solicitors will give listeners an overview of current developments and trends on a specific topic.

Subjects covered include menopause and mental health in the workplace, dispute resolution, and the impact of the pandemic on commercial property and insolvency.

Baines Wilson is working with Cumbrian-based PR firm Intro on the production of the podcast.

Nick Turner, director of Intro, said: “The team have really enjoyed working on this project with Baines Wilson.

“Podcasting is a brand new medium for us but one that we would like to continue to branch out into. Podcasts are a brilliant way for businesses to reach new audiences and share their expertise.”

Baines Explains is hosted by local business journalist Julian Whittle who previously produced a podcast for the Cumbria Chamber of Commerce.

If you’re interested in learning more about employment law, Baines Wilson will be hosting three seminars on March 22nd, 29th, and 31st.