Lancaster law firm helping businesses stay ahead of employment law changes

Pre-Law, a Lancaster-based legal services firm, is helping local businesses navigate the fast-changing world of employment law – offering a cost-effective alternative to traditional law firms.

With fixed-fee pricing and straightforward advice, Pre-Law supports employers in staying compliant, avoiding legal disputes, and maintaining a positive workplace culture.

Their practical, business-focused approach is timely, as employment law undergoes one of its biggest shake-ups in recent years.

Recent analysis suggests employment tribunal claims could increase by up to 20% in the coming years – with outdated contracts and HR policies being a major contributor.

As employee awareness of their rights grows, businesses that fail to adapt to new regulations risk costly disputes.

Key changes include enhanced rights around redundancy, flexible working, and pay – alongside more scrutiny from regulators.

Businesses relying on legacy documents and informal procedures are increasingly exposed to avoidable claims.

“There’s been a range of updates in employment law this year,” says Jake Draycott, solicitor and co-founder. “We’re encouraging anyone unsure about their rights or obligations to get in touch before problems arise. A quick conversation now could save months of stress later.”

By offering fixed-fee reviews and updates to contracts, handbooks, and workplace procedures, Pre-Law helps business owners stay protected – and prepared. Most services can be delivered remotely, making legal support simple and accessible, wherever you are.

If you’re unsure whether your documents are up to date or want to reduce the risk of tribunal claims, Pre-Law offers a free initial consultation.

Visit www.pre-law.co.uk or call 01524 907100 to speak to the team today.