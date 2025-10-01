A Lancaster law firm has achieved its highest ever number of ranked departments and individuals in a highly regarded guide to the UK legal profession.

Church Street-based Harrison Drury saw an increase in the firm’s department rankings in the 2026 edition of the Legal 500 clients’ guide, with 13 teams being featured, up from 11 in the previous year, and five of those teams moving up to a higher ranking than in the 2025 edition.

“We’re incredibly proud to see even more of our teams and individual colleagues recognised in The Legal 500 this year – a record year for us in this respect,” said Simon England, managing partner.

The firm’s commercial property team has now been ranked in the top tier for Elsewhere in the North West category.

Simon England, managing partner at Harrison Drury.

Another two departments, the contentious trusts and probate team and the personal tax, trusts and probate team, have now entered the tiered rankings jumping straight to Tier 3.

The firm also saw its employment team being promoted to Tier 5 and its agriculture and estates team being promoted to Tier 2.

Harrison Drury continued to retain its tiered rankings for the areas of commercial litigation, licensing, corporate and commercial North West, insolvency and corporate recovery, property litigation and family law, as well as being ranked as a Firm to Watch once again for construction law and corporate and commercial Manchester expertise.

The firm also saw a record number of the team being individually recognised as recommended lawyers with 50 staff being named. This is the first year in which multiple lawyers within the firm have been recommended in more than one practice area, with five staff featuring across two areas – notably, Hannah Hughes, Nicola Beneduce, Naomi Fell, Joseph Mitchell and Jan Wright.

The Legal 500 also ranks the leading individual solicitors in categories including Leading Partners, Next Generation Partners and Leading Associates, of which nine of the team being ranked.

Simon England (commercial property), Malcolm Ireland (licensing) and James Robbins (insolvency and corporate recovery) were ranked as Leading Partners, Hannah Hughes (commercial property) and Emma Butterworth (employment) were ranked as Next Generation Partners, and Helen Griffin (commercial litigation), Lucy Benton (commercial property), Samantha Faud (licensing) and Lara Watts (commercial property) were ranked as Leading Associates.