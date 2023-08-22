Lancaster kennels to host open day to show off new facilities for cats

The venue’s brand new cat retreat and luxury cat lodges will be on show on Saturday September 16, between 10am and 3pm.

The open day is an opportunity for the general public and existing customers to visit where their cat may go on their holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll also be able to meet the business owners, Terry McArdle and Garry Wilkinson, and see what the retreat and lodges are all about.

Terry and Garry bought the kennels and cattery business in March 2018, and during their ownership have made major improvements and invested heavily in the kennels, and now more recently the new cat retreat, offering 21 chalets, with spacious and light surroundings, underfloor heating and secure outdoor "catios".