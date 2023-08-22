News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster kennels to host open day to show off new facilities for cats

An open day is being held at Hest Bank Kennels next month to show off its brand new cat facilities.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:28 BST

The venue’s brand new cat retreat and luxury cat lodges will be on show on Saturday September 16, between 10am and 3pm.

The open day is an opportunity for the general public and existing customers to visit where their cat may go on their holiday.

You’ll also be able to meet the business owners, Terry McArdle and Garry Wilkinson, and see what the retreat and lodges are all about.

Terry and Garry bought the kennels and cattery business in March 2018, and during their ownership have made major improvements and invested heavily in the kennels, and now more recently the new cat retreat, offering 21 chalets, with spacious and light surroundings, underfloor heating and secure outdoor "catios".

The lodges offer a more bespoke accommodation for the feline guests, including TV/DVD, and can hold up to four cats from the same household.

