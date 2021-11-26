Lancaster Jobcentre Plus expands to give jobseekers more access to support

Lancaster Jobcentre Plus has expanded to give jobseekers more access to support.

The Jobcentre Plus now has additional space to accommodate its new 17 Work Coaches, who joined the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as part of the successful recruitment drive to hire 13,500 new Work Coaches across the country.

DWP Work Coaches help local people looking for work across Lancaster with one-on-one tailored support to find their next role.

Mims Davies MP, Minister for Employment said: “We know this has been a challenging time for many people and that’s why we’re boosting our DWP Jobcentre support in every community of the UK, including here in Lancaster.

“Every customer benefits from having a dedicated Work Coach. They know the local jobs market and work with local businesses to match jobseekers to the latest opportunities.

“It’s brilliant to see our Plan for Jobs in action, from Kickstart to Sector-based Work Academy Programmes, our Work Coaches are there to help people thrive and progress in work.”

The expansion of Lancaster Jobcentre Plus forms part of the new temporary sites announced by DWP earlier this year, building on the existing 639 Jobcentres across the UK.